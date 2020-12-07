Premier Doug Ford and the chair of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine task force are expected to provide an update today on distribution of the shots in Ontario.

Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and retired Gen. Rick Hillier, the chair of the task force, will speak at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

Last week, the Ford government revealed the 10 people who will sit on the provincial task force, including former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders, Dr. Maxwell Smith, a bioethicist and assistant professor at Western University, Dr. Homer Tien, a trauma surgeon and President and CEO of Ornge, Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald of Taykwa Tagamou Nation, and Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases consultant and internist at Toronto General Hospital.

While the federal government has previously indicated that Ontario should have sites prepped to receive the vaccine by Dec. 14, the first shots likely won’t arrive on Canada until early 2021.

Elliott has previously said that Ontario expects to receive a combined 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during the first three months of 2021, which would be enough to inoculate an estimated 1.2 million residents.

The vaccines have not yet been approved by Health Canada.

Mayor John Tory told CP24 last week that “large vaccine centres” will be set up in the city and will be equipped with ultra-cold freezers. He noted that he does not expect the shots to be administered at pharmacies in the initial stages of the rollout.

The province has said that residents and staff at long-term care homes will be among the first in Ontario to receive the vaccine.