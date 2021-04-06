Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan today amid calls for the province to inoculate more essential workers, including teachers.

On Monday, Mayor John Tory said the city is considering a strategy to take vaccine doses directly to certain factories and other high-risk workplaces in an effort to curb outbreaks of the virus.

Other municipal leaders in the Greater Toronto Area have made similar pleas to vaccinate essential workers, including Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Many groups of essential workers in Ontario are being prioritized for the shot but not until later in Phase 2 of the province’s vaccination plan.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) issued a news release on Monday, urging the Ford government to immediately vaccinate teachers and education workers or shut down in-person learning provincewide.

While Ontario’s education minister has insisted that schools are safe, Peel Region and Guelph’s top public health doctors used their powers under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to switch all students in their regions to remote learning for at least two weeks.

Other GTA medical officers of health have not taken this step as of yet, but Toronto Public Health did close another 20 schools today due to COVID-19 investigations.

The spike in COVID-19 cases and intensive care admissions has prompted the medical officers of health in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa to call for a stay-at-home order.

In a letter to Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, which was publicly released on Monday, the top health officials in the three COVID-19 hot spots said a stay-at-home order is necessary to “prevent and mitigate large scale morbidity and mortality and irreparable strain on the health care system.”

Ford is expected to speak at a news conference in Toronto alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at 1 p.m.

The announcement will be streamed live on CP24.com.