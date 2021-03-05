Premier Doug Ford is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan Friday afternoon.

The announcement comes after Health Minister Christine Elliott said yesterday that Ontario is “recalibrating” its timeline for giving out vaccines after the approval of AstraZeneca’s vaccine and new guidelines for administering second doses.

“We were looking at the end of the summer, probably into perhaps September,” Elliott said to the media Thursday afternoon. “I think it's fair to say that we will be able to shorten that timeline, given the new volumes of vaccines coming in with AstraZeneca, and the extension of the first and second doses for both Pfizer and Moderna, meaning we can get more first dose into more arms faster.”

Elliott, however, said it is too soon to set a new target date for when all Ontarians who want the vaccine will get one.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously said that all Canadians who want a vaccine will receive one by September.

A week ago, AstraZeneca joined Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna on the list of approved COVID-19 vaccines after it was given the green light by Health Canada.

On Wednesday, a national panel of vaccine experts recommended extending the interval between first and second vaccine doses to four months. Currently, second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered at least three weeks apart.

More encouraging news about vaccines came yesterday when Health Canada's Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said that a decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely be made within the next week.

Ontario is expecting to receive roughly 700,000 more doses of Pfizer’s vaccine over the next four weeks. The federal government has not yet updated its website on how many Moderna doses are set to arrive in the coming weeks, but the company previously said it would deliver 1.3 million doses to Canada this month.

At least 113,000 AstraZeneca doses manufactured in India are set to be delivered to Ontario after arriving in the country this week.

Yesterday, Elliott also announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be used in a pilot project starting next week that will administer doses through pharmacies in three health units, including Toronto, to those under 65 years old.

Ford will be joined by Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of Health and retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination task force, for the update.

CP24.com will broadcast the announcement live at 1 p.m.