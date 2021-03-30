Premier Doug Ford will provide an update this afternoon on the province’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines one day after Canada’s federal vaccine advisory committee recommended provinces halt use of the AstraZeneca shot for people under the age of 55.

Ford will be joined at today’s news conference by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, the outgoing chair of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.

On Monday, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization decided to change its recommendation for use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, saying it should not be given to people under the age of 55. NACI cited a possible connection between the vaccine and a rare condition that causes blood clots in the brain as the reason for the decision.

Dr. Shelley Deeks, the vice-chair of NACI, said Monday that most of the patients who developed blood clots were women under the age of 55.

Several provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, have now said they will not use the vaccine on younger adults while they await more information.

“It is a very reasonable decision by NACI,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist and member of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

“Essentially they looked at the data that was emerging from several European countries that did demonstrate very rare, but real... side effects, which are these blood clots.”

Ford’s news conference today also comes one day after Toronto reported thousands of unbooked vaccine appointments at city-run clinics this week.

People born in 1951 or earlier are currently permitted to book an appointment to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on the province’s online booking portal. People ages 60 and up in select Ontario cities are also eligible to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at participating pharmacies.

But on Monday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said thousands of appointments at the five city-run mass immunizations clinics had not yet been booked this week, raising questions about when the province will expand eligibility.

“The eligibility for vaccine is determined and established by the province under their provincial framework,” Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, who serves as the general manager of emergency management for the City of Toronto, said on Monday.

“Our immunization task force is continuing to identify viable options to ensure that every available COVID-19 vaccine dose is administered each week.”

Ford is expected to speak at 1 p.m. and the news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.