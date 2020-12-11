The Ontario government is set to unveil more details about its COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan Friday afternoon as cases continue to surge across the province.

Premier Doug Ford, along with Health Minister Christine Elliot, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force retired Gen. Rick Hillier, are making the announcement from Queen’s Park.

On Thursday, Ford confirmed that Ontario will begin inoculating residents next week with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which received approval from Health Canada on Wednesday.

“Beginning Tuesday, December 15, these first doses will be administered at University Health Network and The Ottawa Hospital to health care workers who are providing care in long-term care homes and other high-risk settings,” Ford said in an email statement on Thursday.

Hillier said both Toronto and Ottawa will receive 3,000 doses each.

“The vaccinations are going to be rolled out in a coordinated fashion, so the teams now are working with the long-term care homes whose health care workers will be getting vaccinated first,” he said during a press conference on Thursday.

Pfizer’s vaccine cannot be moved easily while in storage and the doses must be kept at temperatures between -60C and -80C until injection, according to Health Canada’s chief medical adviser.

Because of the vaccine’s delicacy, Hillier said people will be selected for an appointment to visit the vaccination site.

Hillier said Ontario might get 90,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine by the end of the month, which he said will be rolled out to 13 hospitals that will become vaccination sites across the province.

On Thursday, the province logged a record 1,983 new COVID-19 infections and 35 more deaths.

CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 3 p.m.