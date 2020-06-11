

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will resume his daily COVID-19 briefings today, one day after skipping a press conference so that he could be tested for COVID-19.

Ford was slated to participate in a news conference on the upcoming college and university term on Wednesday afternoon but his appearance was cancelled at the last-minute after it was revealed that Education Minister Stephen Lecce had come into contact with an infected person.

Lecce, however, has since tested negative for the virus.

Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott were also tested as a precaution on Wednesday..

While their results have not released both are expected to attend an announcement at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m., according to an advisory.

Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith will also be in attendance.

On Tuesday, Ford’s nephew, Toronto councillor Michael Ford, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.