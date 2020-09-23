Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more details about his government’s COVID-19 fall preparedness plan during a news conference at Queen’s Park this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the premier announced that as part of the province’s plan to curb a second wave of the virus, Ontario has ordered more than five million doses of the flu vaccine, 700,000 more than were ordered last year.

The provincial government also plans to make high-dose vaccines for seniors available at pharmacies to allow for wider accessibility.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Ford said his government’s vaccination program this year is “the largest and most comprehensive in Canada’s history” and will hopefully reduce the number of flu-related hospitalizations this year to free up beds for potential COVID-19 patients.

Ontario has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks with 478 new infections reported on Tuesday, the highest daily case count since May 2.

"With the number of cases on the rise, it is clear that the next wave, it will come at us harder than the last one," Ford said on Tuesday afternoon.

"It will be more challenging than before because the flu season is starting soon and people are heading indoors again."

The spike in cases has also prompted the province to roll back the size of private gatherings provincewide from 100 outdoors and 50 indoors to just 10 people inside and 25 outside.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will be joining the premier at today’s news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.