Ford to speak about COVID-19 alongside long-term care, universities ministers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton listen as they are briefed on Covid-19 Rapid Test Device kits at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 7:57AM EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement alongside members of his cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.
Ford will be joined by Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano.
The announcement comes as the province’s commission into long-term care completes interviews with Fullerton, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams this week.
It also comes one week after the province completed vaccinating all willing long-term care residents and staff against COVID-19.
The announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.
CP24 will broadcast it live.