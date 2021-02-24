Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement alongside members of his cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano.

The announcement comes as the province’s commission into long-term care completes interviews with Fullerton, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams this week.

It also comes one week after the province completed vaccinating all willing long-term care residents and staff against COVID-19.

The announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

CP24 will broadcast it live.