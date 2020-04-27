

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will hold a news conference at Queen’s Park this afternoon to reveal the framework for the eventual reopening of the province.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli for the 1:30 p.m. announcement.

The premier has previously said that he will take a “gradual and measured approach” to restarting the economy, likening it to a “trickle.”

He has also stressed that Ontario is not yet in a position to lift any restrictions at this point, citing the hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 that continue to be reported each day.

The plan being released today is expected to include multiple phases and potentially benchmarks that need to be hit to continue moving forward.

All of the emergency orders issued by the province, including one ordering the closure of non-essential businesses, remain in effect until at least May 6.

“There is no one out there that wants to move forward on the economy more than I do. But we’d rather be safe than sorry. People are going to have to hang in there,” Ford said last week.

A number of other provinces have already released their plans to restart their economies.

Saskatchewan put out a five-phase plan last week that will start on May 4 with the opening of medical services. The plan then calls for the reopening of golf courses by May 15, retail and personal care services by May 19, and parks and campgrounds by June 1.

There is no date associated with Phase 3 of Saskatchewan’s framework, which includes opening things like restaurants, gyms, and child care facilities.

In New Brunswick, meanwhile, the province has announced the loosening of physical distancing guidelines to allow for two-household gatherings. It has also reopened golf course and outdoor spaces, such as parks and beaches, effective immediately.

Speaking with CP24 on Monday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that he expects whatever plans are announced today to take the interests of Canada’s largest city into account.

“We are trying to make sure that the province and the City of Toronto work very much hand in hand because what you got here is a big city of three million people, the only one of its kind in the province or country and in that sense you can’t just sort of say that we are going to have rules for the province that don’t take into account a city of three million people,” he said, noting that he has been in “close contact” with Ford and other provincial officials.