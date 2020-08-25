

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario Premier Doug Ford is spending the day in his home borough of Etobicoke, making an announcement this afternoon with his education minister and a local MPP responsible for GTA transit.

Ford will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Kinga Surma, Associate Minister for Transit for the GTA.

The resumption of school is now three weeks away in Toronto and several other large Ontario school boards, with the Ford government plan continuing to receive criticism from board officials, teachers and most recently, bus drivers.

They will speak to reporters at 1 p.m.

The appearance will be broadcast on CP24 and CP24.com.