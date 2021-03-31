Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory in North York on Wednesday morning.

The premier will also be joined by Ontario Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Minister Vic Fedeli, Federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, and Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu for the announcement.

The government has not provided details on the planned announcement, but it comes as the province struggles to cope with a rise in COVID-19 infections.

During an announcement on Tuesday, Ford warned Ontarians to 'be prepared' for another possible COVID-19 lockdown as the government is considering all measures to cope with a surge of third wave infections.

CP24 will carry the announcement live at 10 a.m.