Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference in Scarborough this afternoon alongside Ontario's minister of transportation and the mayor of Toronto.

Ford will be joined at today's announcement by Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation Stan Cho, and Mayor John Tory.

It is the first news conference the premier has attended in more than a week.

Last week, Ford said he would speak to the public health measures table and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams about the possibility of moving the province into Step 2 of Ontario's reopening plan ahead of schedule.

Under Step 2, which is currently expected to begin on July 2, personal care services, including salons and barbershops, will be allowed to open for the first time in months.

"No one in this province wants to open up quicker than I do," Ford said last week.

As of today, Ontario has reached not only the vaccination threshold set by the Ford government for entering Step 2 but has also hit the benchmarks set for Step 3.

About 76 per cent of Ontario residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 25 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

"I'm optimistic that we can see things get open," Tory said on Wednesday morning.

He noted that there are some "positive noises" coming from Queen's Park about reopening personal care services.

"I think the important thing is that it be done with great care," the mayor said.

Today’s news conference, which will be held at 1 p.m., and will be streamed live on CP24.com.