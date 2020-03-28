

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An angry Premier Ford vowed his government announced new fines for any company proved to be selling essential pandemic goods such as masks, hand sanitizer or gloves at a drastic markup, calling the practice “un-Canadian.”

Under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, anyone seen selling goods at “unconscionable” prices could face anything from a $750 ticket to an individual fine of $100,000.

A director of a corporation convicted of gouging could be fined up to $500,000 and the corporation itself could see a fine of up to $10 million.

“If you’re selling face masks, gloves, cold medicine, hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes and you’re hiking the price five or ten times, then you’re done, you’re gone,” Ford said. “Because we’re coming after you.”

The new fines will be enforceable as long as provincial emergency measures are in effect.

Ford asked anyone who witnesses gouging to call Consumer Protection Ontario at 1-800-889-9768.

The Act defines an “unconscionable price” as a price that “grossly exceeds the price at which similar goods are readily available.”



Ford defined it as something every hard-working Ontarian can detect without referring to any provincial legislation.

“When you’re finding that little (hand sanitizer) jug that’s typically sold for $5 being sold for $30, or hand wipes that sell for five, six or seven bucks, going for $30, that’s gouging,” he said, referring in one instance to Toronto grocer Pusateri’s which advertised Lysol wipes for $30 apiece.

The grocer apologized and offered to refund all sales, blaming internal error.

Ford also said his cabinet was considering passing a new emergency measure banning all gatherings of more than five people, though he said families with more than five members would be exempt.