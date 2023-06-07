

The Canadian Press





Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging everyone in the province to refrain from lighting campfires, as 52 wildfires burn across the province and smoke from fires in Quebec degrades air quality.

Ford says that half of the fires are started by lightning strikes and the other half are caused by human activity such as not properly extinguishing campfires.

Much of the province is under a fire ban, but Ford says he is urging people across the province not to light any campfires.

Ford was responding in question period to NDP Leader Marit Stiles, who says climate change is making the fire season worse.

The premier says Ontario has 142 fire ranger crews and a fleet of 28 aircraft to fight fires, including nine heavy water bombers, and crews are responding in full force to manage the fires.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry wildfire website currently lists 52 active fires, including 28 not under control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.