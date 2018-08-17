

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is calling on Mayor John Tory to add the issue of gun violence to the agenda for the special city council meeting where they will discuss the province’s decision to drastically reduce the number of Toronto city councillors.

In the open letter, which was released Friday, Ford urged the mayor to add the issue of gun violence to the agenda for next week’s meeting.

“I implore you, along with Toronto City Council to address this critical issue at your meeting on August 20th and add funding for guns and gangs to the City Council agenda. The people of Toronto, and by extension Ontario, need and deserve to feel safe in the city and our great province,” Ford wrote.

The meeting, which was called in response to the Ford government’s bill that will see the number of city councillors reduced to 25, is set for Aug. 20.

Mayor John Tory has spoken out about the legislation, arguing that Ford should is proceeding without proper public consultation. Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called the move “undemocratic,” accusing the premier of using the bill to “settle political scores.”

In Ford’s letter to Tory, which was released Friday, the premier defended the bill.

“I'm very pleased that Toronto City Council will now be able to conduct business for the citizens of Toronto more efficiently and effectively while saving taxpayers tens of millions of dollars,” Ford wrote.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated event on Friday, Ford was unwavering on the legislation.

“They can talk about bill five all they want. At the end of the day we made the decision to make the government run more efficiently in the city of Toronto. The mayor knows it’s a lot easier to deal with 25 people than 47 people,” he said.

“I’ve known John for 25 years. We may disagree on some things (but) John’s a good guy. We have a few bumps in the road but we’re going to work together to make this city better and this province better.”

In his letter, Ford went on to highlight the $25 million in funding that the province recently gave to Toronto to help address the rising gun violence and asked the city, which already funds the Toronto Police Service’s $1 billion budget, to match the provincial funding.

“I submit to you that the citizens of Toronto cannot wait for funding to help fight guns and gangs. Already in 2018, Toronto is on pace to have the deadliest gun-related homicide rate in years. This is unacceptable, and requires immediate action from all levels of government without reservation,” his letter added.

The city has taken a number of steps to address the spike in gun violence in Toronto, including approving the implementation of ShotSpotter, an audio-sensing gunshot detection service, and investing in more CCTV cameras across the city.

The Toronto Police Service has also deployed an additional 200 front-line officers to work during the overnight hours this summer.