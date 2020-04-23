Premier Doug Ford vowed Thursday to strengthen the province’s long-term care home in an emotional news conference the same day it was revealed that his 95-year-old mother-in-law has tested positive for COVID-19.

“When I think of long-term care my heart breaks for people and their families. Can we do better in the system? Absolutely,” Ford said.

He went on to say that he’s heartbroken by images of parents talking to children through panes of glass.

“I relate to it in our own family as I mentioned with my wife Karla,” Ford said, becoming visibly emotional.

Ford’s office later confirmed that Karla Ford’s 95-year-old mother is in a long-term care facility and has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our family is going through it, along with 70,000 other families that have a loved one in these homes and it’s very difficult. I recognize that the system is broken and we’re going to fix the system,” Ford went on to say in the news conference.

“But in the meantime the number one crisis is making sure that we take care of these most vulnerable people in these homes and we’re going to do it. I’m pushing the system constantly, constantly on all fronts.”