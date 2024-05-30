Ontario Premier Doug Ford has vowed to devote “every single resource” possible to catching the perpetrators who fired shots at a Jewish girls’ school in Toronto, including increasing funding for law enforcement.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated news conference alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on Thursday morning, Ford said that the violence that is being directed towards the Jewish community as of late “has to stop.”

“It’s just out of control,” he said.

“Growing up here, our whole lives, everyone in this room, we’ve never seen anything like this before and this has to stop. … We can’t have people in the Jewish community being attacked like they have been.”

Ford said that the province is committed to increasing funding for police and has also given thousands of dollars to places of worship that are feeling threatened.

“But folks, let’s cut to the chase, here. What lunatic goes around shooting up schools? This is just unacceptable,” he said, pointing to the latest incident in North York at Bais Chaya Mushka school.

“These guys need to be caught. They need to be punished. They need to be thrown in jail. And I’ll tell you we have zero tolerance for this anywhere in Ontario,” he vowed.

“And it doesn’t matter what race, what creed, what religion you’re from, I’d be saying the exact same thing if it was another community as well.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that she visited the school on Monday morning and through her roundtable on safety is taking action is by bringing together the police, the transportation department, different communities, and local councillors for safety walks.

She said these walks will “help inform” local places of worship, schools, and all places where people are “feeling a bit insecure” to consider what they can do to help improve their surroundings, including installing shatter-proof glass and cameras, improving fencing and lighting, and removing visual obstructions.

“We assist because we have the knowledge. We know the best practices,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, said the federal government took the

a “significant step” a number of years ago of creating a security infrastructure program, which he said has given places of worship, community centres, and religious communities the opportunity to create protection through police cameras and other security measures. He said this program includes the Toronto Jewish school that was shot at over the weekend.

Trudeau also said that the federal government has called for and “end to hatred and intolerance in Canada, whether it be antisemitism or Islamophobia,” adding that events happening overseas should not lead people to “hate on other Canadians.”

“We are all united in our strength and diversity and our desire for a better country and a better world. We shouldn't be attacking each other and that is the message that we will continue to put out,” he said.

Toronto councillor calls for School Safe Zones

This week, one Toronto city councillor urged the province to establish School Safety Zones across Ontario in the wake of this weekend’s shooting.

Coun. Mike Colle has launched a petition that calls on the premier and the provincial government to immediately introduce and pass legislation that would lead to the creation of designated Safe School Zones around all school properties in Ontario and impose “strong penalties” on individuals found guilty of “intimidating, harassing, or threatening the wellbeing of students, staff, or parents within these zones.” The zones would be roughly 15 metres around schools, Colle said.

It also calls for increased penalties for misconduct for anyone who commits acts of harassment, hate or intimidation against any person “appropriately attending the school” and for anyone found to be in possession of weapons like knives or guns within school zones.

Colle said these charges would fall under the Provincial Offenses act and could lead to “significant” fines and up to two years of jail time for those convicted.

Thirdly, Colle’s petition asks the province to increase funding for school security, including the installation of security equipment and technology like CCTV cameras as well as security guards “when deemed necessary for enhanced protection and prevention.”

During an interview earlier this week, Colle said the latest incident in North York has caused an “explosion of fear in the community.”

“Parents are sending their kids to school feeling concerned. It’s a high-anxiety time. They’re very traumatized and fearful,” he said.

“We’ve got to do something.”

Colle, who called the legislation he’s proposing a “new level of security for our schools,” said that the City of Toronto has responded by stepping up the police presence in vulnerable neighbourhoods, but said more must be done.

“Some of the schools say they’re paying $5,000 a day for extra security because they did it 24/7,” he said.

“Parents are seeking peace of mind. … I think these school safety zones will help calm things down.”