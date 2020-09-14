

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is warning that “every option is on the table” amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 infections, “including further shutdowns.”

Ford made the comment during his daily briefing at Queen’s Park on Monday as he discussed a “concerning” rise in infections, which has now seen the province’s seven-day rolling average climb to 209. It had stood at 85 as recently as last month.

“Today’s numbers are a cause for concern for all of us,” he said in the wake of the Ministry of Health reporting its highest daily count of new cases since June 5. “Let me be crystal clear. Every option is on the table. We will take every step necessary including further shutdowns.”

Ford told reporters on Monday that he believes that the second wave of COVID-19 is coming and that the “only question left is how bad the second wave will be,” something that he said will largely be determined by how closely Ontarians follow public health guidance.

He said that right now his government has no plans to reinstitute restrictions across the province and will instead look at doing so on a region-by-region basis if necessary.

Ford also suggested that there could be measures coming to crack down on large social gatherings that have been blamed for the recent increase in transmission of the virus in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel regions.

Currently, the province’s rules allow for indoor social gatherings of up to 50 people provided that other public health guidelines are followed but some local officials, including Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, have called on the Progressive Conservative government to institute stricter limits.

“When all three docs (medical officers of health) from different areas are telling me social gatherings are the biggest problem, folks these have to stop, they just have to stop. Bottom line. And we will be coming out to discuss that further this week,” Ford said. “I will be premier dad, I will be premier granddad, I will be premier anyone. We just can’t have these folks having these reckless parties. That is what this comes down to.”

Ford government to release plan for possible second wave

At one point earlier in the pandemic, the province prohibited gatherings of more than five people.

Those limits were, however, increased considerably as regions entered the third and final stage of Ontario’s reopening plan.

On Monday, Ford said that public health officials have not found restaurants and bars to be a big driver in infections so far but are increasingly tracing cases to social gatherings.

He stressed that most Ontarians are doing their part to limit the spread of the virus but he said that some may have “gotten lax” with the protocols.

That cavalier attitude, he said, could be “coming back to bite us.”

“I am begging you please. Just cut out the social gatherings. It is not worth it because this COVID is ramping up again,” he warned.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott told reporters at Monday’s briefing that a “robust fall preparedness plan” is being finalized and will be released “in short order”

Government sources have previously told CTV News Toronto that the plan will include the largest flu vaccination campaign in Ontario's history as well as new funding to boost hospital capacity, address the backlog in surgeries and strengthen protections in the long-term care home sector.