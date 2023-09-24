

The Canadian Press





Unionized workers at Ford Motor Co. of Canada have ratified a three-year agreement.

Union leader Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, issued a statement today saying the deal will mean tremendous gains for autoworkers.

Payne says the deal will also set the pattern for future negotiations with General Motors and Stellantis.

Unifor and Ford reached a tentative agreement last Tuesday night after extending a Monday strike deadline by 24 hours.

The deal covers more than 5,600 workers at Ford's plants in Canada.

