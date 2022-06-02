

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she's extremely concerned by the actions of Chinese jets that she says endangered a Canadian military plane operating in Asia.

The Canadian Armed Forces said on Wednesday that on several occasions, the People's Liberation Army Air Force failed to meet international aviation safety standards by flying dangerously close to its aircraft.

The interactions between Chinese and Canadian aircraft in international airspace near North Korea were deemed unprofessional or put Canadian personnel at risk, according to an Armed Forces statement.

Speaking today at the Citadelle in Quebec City, where she was meeting with counterparts from the Baltic region, Joly described the actions as significant.

She says she will raise the issue with Chinese officials.

Canada deployed a CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft from April 26 to May 26 as part of Operation NEON, a multinational effort to support the implementation of UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.