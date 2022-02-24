Foreign Affairs minister Joly meets with Russia's ambassador to Canada in wake of attack on Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks during a media availability on the situation in Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 24, 2022 11:46AM EST
OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has summoned Russia's ambassador to Canada for a dressing down after his country's invasion of Ukraine.
The minister's office tells The Canadian Press that Ambassador Oleg V. Stepanov met Joly at the headquarters of Global Affairs Canada, where she condemned "in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine."
Joly told Stepanov that Russia has violated Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.