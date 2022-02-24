

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has summoned Russia's ambassador to Canada for a dressing down after his country's invasion of Ukraine.

The minister's office tells The Canadian Press that Ambassador Oleg V. Stepanov met Joly at the headquarters of Global Affairs Canada, where she condemned "in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine."

Joly told Stepanov that Russia has violated Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.