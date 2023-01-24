

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will do more to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Joly says that to arrive at lasting peace, Ottawa must continue to arm Ukraine and that she had spoken to her German counterpart about the issue of sending tanks to Kyiv.

But she was evasive on whether the federal government is seeking permission to send tanks.

At a news conference yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is in regular conversations with Ukrainian leadership about the country's military needs, but he had "nothing to announce" yet.

A year after Russia's invasion, most members of the NATO military alliance have said they're in favour of giving Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but Germany has not.

As a major supplier of the tanks, Germany requires that allies seek permission before re-exporting them to other countries, and Berlin has warned against provoking Russia.