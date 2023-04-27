

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Liberals are not ready to launch the foreign-interference office they promised in last month's federal budget, amid ongoing scrutiny of allegations that Beijing interfered in recent federal elections.

Mendicino appeared before a House of Commons committee that is studying the issue this morning, and said he wants to get the office up and running “as soon as possible” - but he isn't offering any specifics on a timeline.

Bloc Quebecois MP Marie-Helene Gaudreau says the Liberals must put mechanisms in place to shore up people's faith in democracy, since allegations of foreign meddling have been percolating in the media for months.

The Liberal budget earmarked $56 million over five years for measures to combat foreign interference, threats and covert activities, most of which is going to the RCMP to investigate threats and proactively work with diaspora communities.

The funding would also be put toward launching a National Counter-Foreign Interference Office that would help co-ordinate Canada's response to threats from countries including China and Russia.

The Liberals are also considering launching a registry of foreign agents, or people who are paid to advocate on behalf of foreign states, but Mendicino says Ottawa is still sorting out details including whether or not it should apply to Canadian citizens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2023.