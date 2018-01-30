

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Forensic officers continue to pore over accused serial killer Bruce McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment Tuesday following news that the 66-year-old landscaper is facing three new murder charges.

A forensic team was spotted coming in and out of his 19th floor apartment on Tuesday morning as investigators continue to search for evidence in what they have described as an “unprecedented” case for Toronto police.

On Monday, police announced that in addition to the two first-degree murder charges McArthur was facing in connection with the deaths of Salim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, McArthur has now also been charged in the deaths of three more men.

The men have been identified as Majeed Kayhan, 58, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Dean Lisowick, 47.

Kayhan, who was one of the missing men identified in Project Houston, a 2012 police probe into the disappearances of three men from the Church-Wellesley Village area, went missing in October 2012.

Mahmudi disappeared in August 2015 and was reported missing by his family in Scarborough one month later.

Lisowick, an occupant of the city’s shelter system, was not reported missing but police believe he was killed between May 2016 and July 2017.

Police said Monday that they believe more victims will be identified and said DNA tests will be conducted on human remains found during a search of properties linked to McArthur over the past few weeks.

During a news conference Monday, police said investigators unearthed dismembered body parts belonging to at least three people in large planters at a Leaside property where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

Any homeowners who hired McArthur for his landscaping services have been asked by police to contact investigators so their properties can be searched.

Police said so far, there are approximately 30 properties in Toronto that are now a part of the investigation.