

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. - It will be an important day for Dennis Oland's defence team.

Const. Dave MacDonald, a forensics officer with the Saint John police force, will be cross-examined by defence lawyers today about the seizure and handling of the brown Hugo Boss jacket Oland was wearing when he visited his multimillionaire father, Richard, on July 6, 2011.

Richard Oland's battered body was found the next day, lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his office in Saint John, N.B.

Police took the jacket during a search of Dennis Oland's house, but they kept it in storage for several months before having it forensically tested.

Several blood stains and DNA matching Richard Oland's profile were detected on the jacket, which had been dry cleaned after the murder.

MacDonald is expected to be on the stand most of today.

Dennis Oland has been charged with the second-degree murder of his father and has pleaded not guilty.