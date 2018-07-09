

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Forensics officers returned Monday to a stretch of Queen Street where two people were fatally gunned down less than two weeks ago.

Investigators returned to the scene Monday after a bullet hole was noticed in a sign for the Rivoli, a popular music and pool venue located less than 100 metres from the scene of the shooting.

Multiple shots rang out on Queen Street West near Peter Street at around 8 p.m. on June 30, as hundreds of people were walking through the popular downtown Entertainment District.

The gunfire sent panicked passersby scrambling in all directions to take cover. Three people were then found with gunshot wounds.

Two men, since identified as 21-year-old Jahvante Smart and 28-year-old Ernest Modekwe, died of their injuries. A 37-year-old woman also sustained serious injuries in the shooting, but survived.

Smart was an aspiring rapper who went by the stage name ‘Smoke Dawg, while Modekwe was a music brand manager known as “Kosi.”

Police said Monday that a hole found in the Rivoli sign appears to be a bullet hole. However no bullet was located and police have not yet verified that the bullet hole is linked to the June 30 shooting.

No arrests have been announced in the case so far.

Police continue to investigate a number of recent shooting incidents that have shaken the city and caused growing concern about increased gun violence and how to stem it.