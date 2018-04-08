Former Bathurst Phantoms captain offers sympathies after Humboldt team bus crash
A memorial at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena is shown in Humboldt, Sask., on Saturday, April 7, 2018. RCMP say 14 people are dead and 14 people were injured Friday after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan. Police say there were 28 people including the driver on board the Humboldt Broncos bus when the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Highway 35 north of Tisdale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 6:22AM EDT
BATHURST, N.B. -- A former team captain of the Bathurst Phantoms basketball team is offering his condolences to the friends and families of those killed in a crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.
RCMP have confirmed that 15 people were killed in the crash near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, including the team's head coach and captain.
Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan Frenette says he empathizes with the people affected by the tragedy, having had something similar happen to him when he was in high school.
In 2008, a van carrying his teammates collided with a semi-trailer truck near Bathurst, N.B., killing eight of the van's occupants and injuring four.
Frenette wasn't in the van because he was sick that day, but said he easily could have been one of the victims.
He hopes the people affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash are able to find healing through their communities.