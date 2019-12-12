

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A former Brampton youth hockey coach has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Peel police said in a news release on Thursday that a young victim recently came forward concerning ongoing incidents of inappropriate text messages.

The incidents began in the spring of 2018, investigators said. Police allege the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

As a result of the investigation a suspect was arrested on Dec. 3.

Eduart Pacheco, 55, from Brampton, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and criminal harassment.

In addition to previously being a hockey coach, Pacheco has also coached youth baseball in Brampton, police said.

Investigators said they believe that there may be additional victims.

Police are asking anyone that has had contact with Pacheco and believe they have been the victim of a criminal offence to contact investigators.