A 64-year-old teacher as been charged in connection with a historical sexual assault involving a minor in Caledon, Ont.

The Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police issued a press release on Tuesday saying that the investigation began in November 2022 after a victim reported a sexual assault that occurred in 2002.

As a result, police charged a 64-year-old suspect from Stoney Creek, Ont., with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

Until June 2024, the accused worked as a teacher in Caledon, Brampton, and Mississauga.

At the time of the incident in 2002, they worked in Caledon.

The accused was scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Aug. 29.

Anyone with information about this or any similar incidents is urged to call the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or local police. People can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers.