Former councillor Mike Layton says he will not be taking a run at the mayor’s office.

A number of people had been urging him to run for mayor since the sudden resignation of John Tory, he said in a statement, and he had been taking their “appeals to heart.”

However Layton announced in a tweet early Thursday that he has to remain committed to spending more time with his family and fighting climate change for now.

“Now, after taking time with my family to reflect, I want to share that I will not be running for mayor in this election,” Layton wrote.

Layton served as a councillor from 2010 to 2022 and was considered a progressive voice on council.

He added in his statement that while he will not be running himself, he is encouraging people to pay attention and to “vote for a candidate who is genuinely committed to making life better for people.”

“I also believe deeply in the democratic power of local councillors, and I have been inspired by the many new voices on City Council. These are tough times for people in our city. There will be mayoral candidates who appeal to our fears and try to divide us,” Layton wrote. “But it's during these hardest of times that we need to work together, care for each other, and build a path to a better life for all. We have the power in our actions, our voices, and our votes to build a better Toronto. With hope, Mike.”

A number of current and former councillors have confirmed or are rumoured to be considering a run to replace Tory.

Beaches East York councillor Brad Bradford, who was just elected to a second term, announced this week that he has formed an advisory committee for a possible bid. Former Davenport councillor and deputy mayor Ana Bailao also confirmed this week that she is seriously considering a run. Councillor Josh Matlow is also said to be considering a run.

Former councillor and deputy mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong said that he was considering it but later released a statement saying that he would not run because he wants to spend more time with his young family.

Yesterday former Toronto Sun columnist Anthony Furey said he is considering a run, saying in a statement that “a lot of people tell me an outsider with a fresh perspective is what the city needs right now.”

Former police chief Mark Saunders and Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter have also said they are considering bids.

City council is expected to formally declare the mayor’s seat vacant when it meets at the end of this month. Council is also expected to confirm a byelection date of June 26 set by the city clerk. Nominations are expected to open April 3 and candidates will have until May 12 to file their paperwork to run.