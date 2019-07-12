

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police have arrested a former elementary school teacher in connection with the sexual assault of a Grade 5 student more than 22 years ago.

The suspect was arrested Friday in relation to an offence that is believed to have taken place between 1996 and 1997 at Dr. C.F. Cannon Public School in Oshawa.

The school is currently located on Cedar Street, though police say that it was in a building on Emerald Street at the time of the alleged incident.

Douglas Brooks, 74, of Bowmanville, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say that they are publishing details of his arrest in order to ensure that there are no other victims.