CP24 is projecting that Kevin Vuong, the former federal Liberal candidate for Spadina- Fort York, will defeat the NDP’s Norm di Pasquale in a tight race for the downtown riding.

The riding was too close to call last night after long lineups kept many voting locations open past 9:30 p.m., when polls officially closed in Ontario.

Just days before the election, the Toronto Star revealed that Vuong, a naval reservist and business owner, had faced a sexual assault charge in 2019, a charge that was later dropped by the Crown.

Following news of the allegations, the Liberal Party asked Vuong to “pause” his campaign and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau later confirmed that if elected, Vuong won’t be part of the Liberal caucus.

Last week, the Liberals said they had no knowledge of the charge and vowed to improve the candidate vetting process in the future.

Vuong has denied the allegations against him and in a statement released last week, he noted the charge was withdrawn.

Despite being turfed by the party, Vuong’s name still appeared on the ballot and he narrowly defeated Pasquale, a Toronto Catholic District School Board Trustee.

-With files from The Canadian Press