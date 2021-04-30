

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police in Mississauga, Ont., say they've charged a former teaching assistant following an investigation into allegations that a teenager was sexually exploited 12 years ago.

They say the accused now works as an elementary school teacher for the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say they learned of the alleged historical sexual assault earlier this month.

They say the accused allegedly sexually exploited a 16-year-old in Peel Region in June 2009.

Police say the suspect, who is now 39, was charged Wednesday with sexual exploitation.

He's due in a Brampton, Ont., courthouse on July 5.