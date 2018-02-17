

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A former NDP member of parliament says he underwent surgery after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Paul Dewar, 55, who represented Ottawa Centre from 2006 until 2015, says in a Facebook post that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this month after experiencing discomfort in his arm.

He says he initially assumed the pain stemmed from an injury he sustained skating on the Rideau Canal, but medical tests revealed a tumour on the right side of his brain.

Dewar says he had brain surgery on Wednesday, and that he plans to pursue further treatment.

In the statement posted on Saturday, he thanks his family for their support, as well as the medical staff involved in his treatment.

Dewar writes that while the diagnosis of brain cancer is "devastating," he plans to move through treatment with "determination, passion and an appreciation for life."