

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press





A former funeral home director is facing a number of charges after allegedly defrauding the families of people who had pre-paid for their arrangements.

Provincial Police Sgt. Peter Leon says the investigation centred on the Watts Funeral Home, a now-shuttered family-run business that had three locations in the central Ontario communities of Wasaga Beach, Midland and Penetanguishene.

Leon says one of the family members on the funeral director team allegedly took money that had been provided by clients who were pre-paying for their funeral arrangements in a bid to make life easier for their loved ones.

He says police began investigating the funeral home in 2013 and eventually uncovered 86 alleged victims who were defrauded of nearly $400,000.

He says the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the province's regulatory body for funeral service providers, ultimately reimbursed those who lost money.

Darrin Watts, 52, is facing six charges including two counts of fraud over $5,000, 2 counts of theft over $5,000, using forged documents and breach of trust. Leon says no other family members who help run the funeral home were believed to be involved in the alleged fraud.