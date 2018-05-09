

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A former Ontario cabinet minister and failed mayoral candidate is looking to make a political comeback.

George Smitherman officially registered to run for city council in the newly reconfigured Ward 23 on Wednesday morning.

The newly redrawn ward encompasses an area that spans from Bloor Street in the north to Shuter Street in the south, Jarvis Street in the west and the Don River in the east.

The area was previously represented by longtime city councillor Pam McConnell prior to her death last July, though it was then known as Ward 28. Current Ward 28 Coun. Lucy Troisi has previously said that she doesn’t plan to seek re-election.

“I want to return to the role of being a community champion for the people of east downtown,” Smitherman told CP24 on Wednesday afternoon. “I had the privilege of representing that area for 10 years and during that time worked with communities all over the riding. I think that is what I am best at, using my experience to help lift communities up and to elevate the issues that matter.”

Smitherman served as a Liberal MPP from 1999 to 2010 and during that time held a number of cabinet posts, including Health Minister, Deputy Premier and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

He left Queen’s Park to run for mayor in 2010 but lost to Rob Ford by nearly 93,000 votes.

Since that election he has served on several boards, including that of a medical marijuana producer.

In 2014, he also made headlines when he announced that he was submitting an application to Health Canada to become a licensed producer of medical marijuana.

On Wednesday, however, he told CP24 that he believes politics remains his true calling.

“It is a tough job but it is also the most rewarding job possible,” he said. “I have enjoyed politics from a very young age and of all the things I can do it is the thing I most enjoy to do and the thing that comes most naturally to me.”

Smitherman is one of two candidates currently registered to run in Ward 23, the other being Megann Willson.

Prospective candidates will have until July 27 to register to run.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Because the number of wards have been expanded from 44 to 47, the boundaries of many existing wards such as Ward 23 have been redrawn.