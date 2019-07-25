

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





Former provincial health minister and Don Valley East Liberal MPP David Caplan has died at the age of 54.

Several sitting Ford government ministers along with his former cabinet mates in the McGuinty government confirmed the news on Thursday.

“I’m sad to learn that David Caplan passed away. Too young. My sincere condolences to his family and friends,” Premier Doug Ford wrote on Twitter. “I’m grateful to David for his years of service to our province and his community.”

Caplan sat in the legislature from 1997 to 2011, representing what was then known as Oriole until it changed to Don Valley East.

“It’s a real loss to the political landscape in this city and in this province,” former premier Kathleen Wynne told CP24.

He served as minister of infrastructure and minister of health until 2011 when he resigned.

He quit cabinet amid outrage over the eHealth Ontario spending scandal, when it was revealed by the auditor general that the agency set up to digitize Ontarian’s health records awarded contracts without tenders for several years.

He ran for office again in the 2018 municipal election, losing to Denzil Minnan-Wong.

Wynne said the last time she saw Caplan was went door-knocking with him during the last municipal campaign.

“He was a smart guy, he had strong opinions and he did great work in our government under Dalton McGuinty as the minister of infrastructure and really got us started on the building throughout the province.”

He was set to seek the nomination for the federal Liberals in Don Valley East at the time of his death.