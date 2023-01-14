Former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley dies, current LG says
Former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley is saluted while arriving for his last full day in office at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 22, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 14, 2023 9:10PM EST
Ontario's sitting lieutenant-governor says David Onley, who held the same post for seven years, has died. He was 72.
Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell issued a statement on Saturday evening announcing Onley's death, but provided no details.
She says he is survived by his wife Ruth Ann and three sons.
Onley, who used a motorized scooter after having polio as a child, was the first visibly disabled person to hold the lieutenant-governor position when he was appointed to the role in 2007.
He championed accessibility issues both during and after his term, at one point delivering a blistering indictment of Ontario's efforts to keep up with its own accessibility legislation.
He also had a long career as a television newscaster with a focus on science and technology reporting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2023.