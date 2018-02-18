

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- The former leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives says he helped grow the party to unprecedented levels, so he should be the one to lead it into the upcoming election.

Patrick Brown was forced out of his position last month amid sexual misconduct allegations, which he categorically denies, but he's now entered the race for his old job.

But interim Tory leader Vic Fedeli said in an email to the Tory caucus earlier this month that the party has roughly 67,000 fewer members than the 200,000 Brown claimed in early January.

Today, Brown says the specific numbers aren't what matters.

He says that when he was first elected leader in 2014, there were 12,000 members "and whether it's 145,000 or 180,000 or 200,000, it's still the largest we have ever been."

He says memberships expire every month, so the number of members is variable.

The Barrie, Ont., politician is one of five candidates vying to lead the party into a provincial election slated for June.

In recent days, Brown mounted a campaign to clear his name, alleging the two women were lying and possibly manipulated by his political enemies.

He has also vowed to sue CTV News, which broadcast the allegations. CTV has said it stands by its reporting and the women's claims have not been proven in court.

Two of Brown's competitors -- Caroline Mulroney and Doug Ford -- say Brown joining the race is pulling attention away from what should be the party's real objective: defeating the Liberals.