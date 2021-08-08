Former Ontario Premier Bill Davis died Sunday morning at his home in Brampton, family members told CP24 in a statement.

“After spending much family time in his favourite of all places, his cottage in Georgian Bay, he died of natural causes at home in Brampton, surrounded by members of his family. He was 92 years young,” his family said Sunday.

William G. Davis served as the Premier of Ontario for 14 years, from 1971 to 1985.

He was first elected to the Ontario legislature in 1959 and served as education minister and universities minister before becoming premier.

He oversaw the final 14 years of a 42-year period where the Progressive Conservatives led the province.

It took the cooperation of the Liberals and NDP to bring his tenure as premier to an end, voting down his minority government in a non-confidence motion in 1985.

Even in his later years, he remained active in politics, endorsing Christine Elliott's 2014 bid to become Ontario PC Party leader and Patrick Brown's run for the mayoralty of Brampton in 2018.

His family says a private funeral will be held, followed by a “celebration of his life and many contributions to Ontario and Canada,” at a later date.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who once worked for Davis, called him a life-long mentor and political pragmatist.

“He could be partisan without polarizing, over and over again he chose partnership over political punch ups. He was a pragmatist who just wanted to make life better for all people, without exception. He achieved that and more. We need more Premier Davis today,” the mayor said in a statement.