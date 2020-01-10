

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A former pastor, who was handed a 15-year prison sentence earlier this week after being found guilty of manslaughter in the drowning death of his wife, has been granted bail.

Philip Grandine received the sentence in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday, nearly a year after he was found guilty in the 2011 death of his wife Anna Grandine.

He was taken into custody at the time of his sentencing but on Friday a judge granted his request for bail pending the appeal of his conviction.

In his written decision Justice Benjamin Zarnett said that Grandine’s appeal, which revolves around the trial judge’s instructions to the jury, does “meet the requirement of general legal plausibility.”

He said that combined with Grandine’s “track record of compliance” makes him a candidate for bail.

“The applicant is not a flight risk, and there are no public safety concerns surrounding his release on terms that mirror those on which he has been released for the vast majority of

the time since he was originally charged,” he notes.