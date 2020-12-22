A former Peel police detective has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Barrie, Ont. in 1992.

According to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a woman reached out to Peel police in August alleging she was sexually assaulted by an officer in the summer of that year.

Peel Regional Police notified the SIU, who took over the investigation. The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates deaths, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault involving police.

As a result of the investigation, a suspect identified as Paul Chisholm has been charged with sexual assault.

He is expected in court on Jan. 11, 2021.

The charge has not been proven in court.