A Mississauga woman has been arrested after allegedly defrauding a senior citizen as a home support worker.

Police say the alleged fraud spanned two and a half years, beginning in July 2019. The victim, a senior who required support for daily tasks, hired the suspect as a home support worker to assist with cooking and cleaning at his residence.

Between July 2019 and November 2022, police allege, the suspect accessed the victim’s finances, fraudulently obtaining cash and goods valued at approximately $83,000.

Police say the suspect also attempted to change the victim’s power of attorney in order to list herself as a beneficiary. The victim’s family contacted Peel police after being alerted of the situation.

Feroza Hotaki, 44, of Mississauga, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of the proceeds of a crime, two counts of forged documents, four counts of unauthorized use of credit card data, and identity fraud.

She was released on conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton in early August.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact Peel police.