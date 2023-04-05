

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Former prime minister Brian Mulroney's family says he is recovering after undergoing treatment in Montreal for prostate cancer.

His daughter Caroline Mulroney says in a written statement the family expects him to be “back to normal in the coming weeks.”

The Toronto Star says in a report, citing an interview with one of his sons, Mark, that the treatment began last fall.

Mulroney, 84, was prime minister from 1984 to 1993, as leader of the Progressive Conservatives.

While in office he negotiated the first free trade agreement with the U.S., which later became NAFTA.

Caroline Mulroney, who is currently Ontario's minister of transportation and francophone affairs, says her family is comforted by the outpouring of support from across the country.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.