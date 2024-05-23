A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two victims were allegedly sexually assaulted by their manager at an Oshawa restaurant.

In March, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) launched at investigation after two people reported being sexually assaulted at their place of work.

The incidents happened at One Eyed Jack’s at 33 Taunton Rd. W.

Jeyaraam Sivagnanasundaram, 38, of Oshawa, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Police said that the accused, who is known as “Ram,” was employed as the restaurant’s manager at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.

He no longer works there, but may be working at other restaurants in the Greater Toronto and New Hamburg/Kitchener areas, they said.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information about this or similar incidents to contact DRPS’s Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5318, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.