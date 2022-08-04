Peel police have charged a Brampton man in connection with an investigation into alleged sexual offences eight years ago when he was a Sea Cadet instructor.

In 2014, the man allegedly entered into “inappropriate sexual relationships” with two female cadets who were youths at the time.

As a result of the investigation, police announced on Thursday that they had arrested 31-year-old Thai Dennis Duong earlier this week.

He has been charged with sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe that there may be additional victims,” Peel Regional Police said.

Duong is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court at a later date.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)