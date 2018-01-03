Former Shaw Communications CEO, Jim Shaw, dies at age 60
Jim Shaw, CEO of Shaw Communications, gestures before addressing the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2010. Jim Shaw, the former chief executive of Shaw Communications Inc., died today following a brief illness.The Canadian telecommunications company says in a statement that the vice-chairman passed away peacefully at the age of 60. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 7:48PM EST
CALGARY - Jim Shaw, the former chief executive of Shaw Communications Inc., died today following a brief illness.
The Canadian telecommunications company says in a statement that the vice-chairman passed away peacefully at the age of 60.
He joined Shaw in 1982, working as a construction worker and cable installer, and later served as the company's second CEO from 1998 to 2010.
Current CEO Brad Shaw says in a statement that he not only lost a brother, but a great friend and mentor.
The company's board of directors and employees expressed their condolences to the Shaw family.