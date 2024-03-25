

Former Toronto mayor John Tory is set to rejoin the board of directors at Rogers Communications Inc.

Tory is listed among the 14 proposed management nominees in the company's information circular ahead of Rogers' annual meeting set for April 24.

He previously served as a Rogers director from 2010 to 2014 and chief executive of Rogers Cable Inc. from 1999 to 2003 and Rogers Media Inc. from 1995 to 1999.

Tory's return to the Rogers board comes after sisters Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers settled their differences with their brother Edward Rogers and announced their retirement from the company's board earlier this year.

Tory is a member of the advisory committee of the Rogers Control Trust, which holds voting control of the company.

He resigned as mayor of Toronto in 2023 after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

