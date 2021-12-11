Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman has died. He was 88.

CTV News learned that he passed away Saturday afternoon at his home.

Born on March 9, 1933, Lastman served as the first mayor of the newly amalgamated Toronto from 1998 to 2003. Before that, he served as mayor of North York from 1973 until 1997.

Before entering politics, Lastman was a businessman, opening the first Bad Boy Superstore on Weston Road in 1955.

During his tenure in politics, he made some controversial decisions, one of which was calling the military to help clear snow from Toronto streets in January 1999.

In an interview with the Canadian Press in 2009, 10 years after he made the call, Lastman said he was proud about what he did and added that "I did the right thing."

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who was Lastman's mayoral campaign co-chair and served in his "kitchen cabinet", called his former boss a kind, good-hearted man. He said Lastman had a larger-than-life personality "who always wanted to do the right thing for people."

"He was so committed to the city and worked throughout his time in office to make sure Toronto moved forward as one united city and into the 21st century," Tory said in a statement.

"As we mourn his passing, I want to thank Mel Lastman again for his service to North York and to the entire City of Toronto. He will be so missed by those who knew and loved him. May his memory be a blessing."

Tory has ordered all flags at city hall and other municipal buildings to be lowered at half-mast to honour Lastman. He has also asked the city to provide an opportunity for the public to sign a condolence book.

Lastman is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife, Marilyn, died in January 2020 following a brief illness.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford paid tribute to Lastman, who he described as a “true leader and builder” for Toronto.

“He was a great Mayor and he touched many lives,” Ford said in a tweet. “Mel, you will truly be missed. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time.”

Former Toronto Mayor Barbara Hall said Lastman was a tough negotiator but a friendly person.

"He was flamboyant and controversial, but much loved in North York, where many people would say that he was the only mayor they'd ever known," Hall told CP24 Saturday night.

"He listened to people, and he went out. We had very different perceptions of the city, but there's no question that he was effective in many ways."

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said Lastman had a “wealth of knowledge” on Toronto, Ontario and Canada, leaving a “very impressive legacy” of city building.

A funeral will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel on Steeles Avenue.