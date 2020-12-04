Former Toronto police chief among those named to COVID-19 vaccine task force
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former head of the Canadian Armed Forces Gen. Rick Hillier look over a map in the PremerÕs office at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Friday November 27, 2020. Hillier is to lead a new task force that will oversee the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 5:35AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 4, 2020 9:41AM EST
The Ford government has unveiled the members of its COVID-19 vaccine task force, a list that includes former police chief Mark Saunders, the CEO of a large manufacturing company and a bioethicist who will help decide who will receive the vaccine first.
A total of 10 individuals will sit on the task force, which will be led by retired General Rick Hillier.
They will be responsible for ensuring that the vaccines can be quickly distributed and administered once they are approved by Health Canada.
The members of the task force include:
- Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario's Chief Coroner and Coordinator of Provincial Outbreak Response
- Dr. Homer Tien, trauma surgeon and President and CEO, Ornge
- Dr. Maxwell Smith, bioethicist and assistant professor, Western University
- Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases consultant and internist, Toronto General Hospital
- Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald of Taykwa Tagamou Nation
- Dr. Regis Vaillancourt, Director of Pharmacy and Integrated Pain Services, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario
- Linda Hasenfratz, CEO, Linamar Corporation
- Angela Mondou, President and CEO, TECHNATION
- Mark Saunders, former Toronto Police Chief
In a news release issued on Friday morning, the Ford government said that members of the task force will immediately get to work on several key areas, specifically “delivery, logistics and administration, clinical guidance as well as public education and outreach.
They say that the inaugural meeting of the task force is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be focussed on discussing which priority populations should receive the vaccine first.
"This is a critical stage in our fight against COVID-19. The task force we have assembled will play a key role in developing and implementing Ontario's immunization program," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in the release. "I am confident that with the collective knowledge, experience and advice from these experts, Ontario will be ready to deliver the vaccines in an ethical, timely and effective manner as soon as they are available."