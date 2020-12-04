The Ford government has unveiled the members of its COVID-19 vaccine task force, a list that includes former police chief Mark Saunders, the CEO of a large manufacturing company and a bioethicist who will help decide who will receive the vaccine first.

A total of 10 individuals will sit on the task force, which will be led by retired General Rick Hillier.

They will be responsible for ensuring that the vaccines can be quickly distributed and administered once they are approved by Health Canada.

The members of the task force include:

Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario's Chief Coroner and Coordinator of Provincial Outbreak Response

Dr. Homer Tien, trauma surgeon and President and CEO, Ornge

Dr. Maxwell Smith, bioethicist and assistant professor, Western University

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases consultant and internist, Toronto General Hospital

Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald of Taykwa Tagamou Nation

Dr. Regis Vaillancourt, Director of Pharmacy and Integrated Pain Services, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario

Linda Hasenfratz, CEO, Linamar Corporation

Angela Mondou, President and CEO, TECHNATION

Mark Saunders, former Toronto Police Chief

In a news release issued on Friday morning, the Ford government said that members of the task force will immediately get to work on several key areas, specifically “delivery, logistics and administration, clinical guidance as well as public education and outreach.

They say that the inaugural meeting of the task force is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be focussed on discussing which priority populations should receive the vaccine first.

"This is a critical stage in our fight against COVID-19. The task force we have assembled will play a key role in developing and implementing Ontario's immunization program," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in the release. "I am confident that with the collective knowledge, experience and advice from these experts, Ontario will be ready to deliver the vaccines in an ethical, timely and effective manner as soon as they are available."